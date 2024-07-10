Meet and Celebrate at The Station in Dublin

Discover The Station: your ideal destination for both business and casual events. With versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, our expert catering coordinator ensures planning your event is effortless. Whether you desire a bespoke breakfast or lunch buffet, or an experience featuring our exceptional facility vendors, we cater to every need for groups of 1-150.





While we pride ourselves on building the experience to your needs, here is an example of one our most popular breakfast and luncheon packages:





"BREAKFAST FUEL" MORNING BUFFET"





Fresh Fruit Salad, Yogurt Parfait, Orange Juice, fresh baked bagels with cream cheese, and butter. Assorted muffins and pastries. Hot Coffees, milk, bottled water and Teas. Upgrade your buffet with hot breakfast wraps, croissants, and bagel sandwiches.

Priced per person









“STATION SPECIAL” LUNCHEON BUFFET





Garden Market Salad, Classic Cole Slaw, and Fresh Fruit Salad, all served family-style. Pickle Spears & Kettle Chips. Assorted Lunch Platters including wraps, croissants, and bagel sandwiches with fillings like chicken salad, tuna, vegetarian options, chicken caesar all complemented with fresh lettuce, tomato, and assorted cheeses. Cookies, Brownies, Bottled Beverages, Coffee, and Tea

Priced per person