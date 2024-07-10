Manhattan Bagel Chalfont 5 East Butler Avenue
Featured Items
- Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$1.89
- Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more.$8.29
- Dozen Bagels
Please pre order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last minute pickups in store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free.$17.99
Breakfast
All Day Breakfast
- French Toast Egg Sandwich
Served on a gourmet french toast bagel with maple syrup, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, eggs, and honey almond cream cheese.$8.29
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick sliced locally sourced Hatfield pork roll, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Jones brand sausage, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Grilled Deli Ham, egg, and American Cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Steak, Egg, & Cheese
Build your own bagel sandwich with meat, egg, and cheese$8.29
- Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut Turkey Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut Turkey Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
- Egg and Cheese Bagel
Egg and cheese on a bagel$5.99
- Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$1.89
- Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more.$8.29
- Egg and Cheese Croissant
A fresh baked croissant with scrambled egg and cheese.$6.79
- Nova Lox Sandwich
We top your favorite bagel with thick cream cheese, crunchy red onion, a few savory capers, and our cold-smoked Nova Lox salmon.$11.99
- Farmhouse Egg Sandwich
Bacon, ham, fried egg, shreded hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, chive cream cheese spread served on a crispy hashbrown roll.$8.29
- Smokehouse Brisket
Smoked brisket, fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a jalapeño cheddar bagel.$8.29
- Avocado Egg White
Egg Whites, avocado, spinach, and a tomato garlic mayo on an everything bagel or one of your choice.$7.49
- Omelette Wrap
Breakfast wrap made with a flour tortilla, 3 eggs, American cheese and your choice of meat.$8.29
- Spinach Bacon Croissant
Crisp bacon, scrambled eggs, melted swiss cheese, sautéed spinach and a fire roasted tomato garlic spread.$8.49
- Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado and everything seasoning on the bagel of your chocie.$5.99
- Bacon & Cream Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon and the cream cheese of your choice on a fresh baked bagel.$5.99
- Side of Meat$2.50
Donuts & Bakery
- Smores Donut
Fresh baked daily from Lochel's in Hatboro PA- a 75 year tradition!$2.49
- Powdered Cream Donut
Baked fresh daily by our friends at Lochels Bakery in Hatboro PA$2.49
- Chocolate Sprinkle Donut
Baked fresh daily by our friends at Lochels Bakery in Hatboro PA$2.49
- Glazed Donut
Baked fresh daily by our friends at Lochels Bakery in Hatboro PA$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Muffin
Fresh baked jumbo muffins.$3.49
- Iced Lemon Pound Cake
Classic iced lemon cake by the slice.$3.99
- Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookie
An oversided fresh baked chocolate chip cookie$2.49
- Cinnamon Bliss Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.$3.99
- Ninas Pint of Ice Cream$10.50
Fresh Baked Bagels
Bagels, Boxes, & Spreads
- Bagel with Spread
Fresh baked bagel with cream cheese$3.89
- Bagel with Butter
Fresh baked bagel with grade a butter$3.89
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel
Smooth peanut butter and grape jelly on the bagel of your choice!$3.89
- Bagel without Spread
A single bagel with nothing done to it.$1.49
- Dozen Bagels
Please pre order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last minute pickups in store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free.$17.99
- Half Dozen Bagels
6 fresh water boiled and baked manhattan bagels. served with or without cream cheese tubs.$8.99
- Beef Doggie Bagel
All beef doggie bagel not for humans$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cream Cheese Tub
A 6 oz tub of Manhattan Bagel cream cheese.$5.69
- Big City Bagel Box
Please order 24 hours in advance. Includes 2 dozen assorted bagels (5 plain, 4 sesame, 4 asiago, 4 blueberry, 5 cinnamon raisin & 4 chocolate chip) and 4 tubs of assorted cream cheese (2 plain, 1 strawberry & 1 vegetable). Served in a catering nosh box.$44.99
- Broadway Breakfast Box
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and your choice of 6 fresh baked muffins.$47.99
Drinks
Coffee & Hot Drinks
- Hot Coffee
Fresh brewed arabica coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.
- Hot Latte
Made with real espresso and steamed low fat milk
- Hot Tea
We are proud to steep republic of tea products. Cream and sugar served on the side.`
- Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate
- Espresso
Single or double shot of espresso
- Barista Box of Coffee
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc.$23.99
Smoothies, Cold, & Iced Drinks
- Fruit Smoothies
Frozen and blended with real fruit and low-fat vanilla yogurt.
- Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.
- Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Sweet vanilla cream infused cold brew$1.00
- Classic Cold Brew
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar served on the side.
- Iced Latte
Made with real espresso
- Frozen Chillerz
Frozen and blended with Cappucino and real espresso.
- Fresh Squeezed OJ
A 16 oz fresh squeezed OJ. Choose from regular or strawberry.
- Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea available sweetened or unsweetened.
- Lemonade
Old fashioned lemonade available in regular or strawberry.
- Frozen Lemonade
A summer classic served year round!