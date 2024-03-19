Manhattan Bagel Lansdale 401 South Broad Street
Featured Items
- Dozen Bagels$17.99
Please pre order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last minute pickups in store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free.
- Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese$8.29
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more.
- Muffin$3.49
Fresh baked jumbo muffins.
Fresh Baked Bagels
Bagels, Boxes, & Spreads
- Bagel with Spread$3.89
Fresh baked bagel with cream cheese
- Bagel with Butter$3.29
Fresh baked bagel with grade a butter
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel$3.89
Smooth peanut butter and grape jelly on the bagel of your choice!
- Bagel without Spread$1.49
A single bagel with nothing done to it.
- Dozen Bagels$17.99
Please pre order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last minute pickups in store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free.
- Half Dozen Bagels$8.99
6 fresh water boiled and baked manhattan bagels. served with or without cream cheese tubs.
- Beef Doggie Bagel$2.49
All beef doggie bagel not for humans
- Cream Cheese Tub$5.69
A 6 oz tub of Manhattan Bagel cream cheese.
- Big City Bagel Box$44.99
Please order 24 hours in advance. Includes 2 dozen assorted bagels (5 plain, 4 sesame, 4 asiago, 4 blueberry, 5 cinnamon raisin & 4 chocolate chip) and 4 tubs of assorted cream cheese (2 plain, 1 strawberry & 1 vegetable). Served in a catering nosh box.
- Broadway Breakfast Box$47.99
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and your choice of 6 fresh baked muffins.
Breakfast
All Day Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Jones brand sausage, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.
- Pork Roll Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Thick sliced locally sourced Hatfield pork roll, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.
- Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Grilled Deli Ham, egg, and American Cheese on a bagel.
- Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Turkey Sausage, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.
- Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$7.49
Thick cut Turkey Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.
- Egg and Cheese Bagel$5.99
Egg and cheese on a bagel
- Steak, Egg, & Cheese$8.29
Build your own bagel sandwich with meat, egg, and cheese
- Crispy Hashbrown Patty$1.89Out of stock
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.
- Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese$8.29
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more.
- Egg and Cheese Croissant$6.79
A fresh baked croissant with scrambled egg and cheese.
- Nova Lox Sandwich$11.99
We top your favorite bagel with thick cream cheese, crunchy red onion, a few savory capers, and our cold-smoked Nova Lox salmon.
- Farmhouse Egg Sandwich$8.29
Bacon, ham, fried egg, shreded hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, chive cream cheese spread served on a crispy hashbrown roll.
- Smokehouse Brisket$8.29
Smoked brisket, fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a jalapeño cheddar bagel.
- Avocado Egg White$7.49
Egg Whites, avocado, spinach, and a tomato garlic mayo on an everything bagel or one of your choice.
- Omelette Wrap$8.29
Breakfast wrap made with a flour tortilla, 3 eggs, American cheese and your choice of meat.
- Spinach Bacon Croissant$8.49
Crisp bacon, scrambled eggs, melted swiss cheese, sautéed spinach and a fire roasted tomato garlic spread.
- Avocado Toast$5.99
Smashed avocado and everything seasoning on the bagel of your chocie.
- Bacon & Cream Cheese$5.99
Applewood smoked bacon and the cream cheese of your choice on a fresh baked bagel.
- Side of Meat$2.50
Bakery
- Muffin$3.49
Fresh baked jumbo muffins.
- Cheese Danish$3.49
Signature butterfly cheese danish.
- Iced Lemon Pound Cake$3.99Out of stock
Classic iced lemon cake by the slice.
- Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
An oversided fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
- Marble Pound Cake$3.99
Classic Marble Pound Cake
- Cinnamon Bliss Roll$3.99
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.
Drinks
Coffee & Hot Drinks
- Hot Coffee
Fresh brewed arabica coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.
- Hot Latte
Made with real espresso and steamed low fat milk
- Hot Tea
We are proud to steep republic of tea products. Cream and sugar served on the side.`
- Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate
- Espresso
Single or double shot of espresso
- Barista Box of Coffee$23.99
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc.
Smoothies, Cold, & Iced Drinks
- Fruit Smoothies
Frozen and blended with real fruit and low-fat vanilla yogurt.
- Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.
- Sweet Cream Cold Brew$1.00
Sweet vanilla cream infused cold brew
- Classic Cold Brew
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar served on the side.
- Iced Latte
Made with real espresso
- Frozen Chillerz
Frozen and blended with Cappucino and real espresso.
- Fresh Squeezed OJOut of stock
A 16 oz fresh squeezed OJ. Choose from regular or strawberry.
- Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea available sweetened or unsweetened.
- Lemonade
Old fashioned lemonade available in regular or strawberry.
- Frozen Lemonade
A summer classic served year round!
- Fountain Soda
Ice Cold Fountain Soda
Bottled Drinks
Lunch
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.89
Homemade all white meat chicken salad on a croissant. Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.89
Homemade all white meat tuna salad on a bagel. Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear.
- Ham & Swiss$9.89
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mustard on a bagel
- Ellis Island Hot Pastrami$9.29
Hot pastrami, fried onions, melted Swiss cheese, and spicy brown mustard on the bagel of your choice. A Manhattan Bagel Classic! Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear.
- Turkey and Cheddar$9.89
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)
- Empire State Turkey Club$9.90
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)
- B.L.T.$9.89
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)
Brunch & Groups
- Barista Box of Coffee$23.99
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc.
- Brunch Box$47.99
Brunch Box with 3 bacon egg and cheese on plain bagels, 4 hashbrowns, 3 blueberry muffins, 1 tub of plain cream cheese and fresh baked bagels. 2 plain, 1 sesame, 1 asiago, 1 chocolate chip, 1 cinnamon raisin.
- Half Dozen Signature Egg Sandwiches$46.99
6 Signature Sandwiches including 2 Farmhouse, 1 Spinach Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant, 1 Classic Croissant with Bacon, 1 Avocado Egg white, and 1 Sante Fe Egg white with turkey sausage.
- Half Dozen Classic Egg Sandwiches$39.99
6 Classic Bagels Sandwiches all on plain bagels including 2 bacon egg and cheese, 2 sausage egg and cheese, 1 pork roll egg and cheese, and 1 egg and cheese.
- Orange Juice for the Group$16.99
A breakfast classic serves 6. Includes cups.
- Big City Bagel Box$44.99
Please order 24 hours in advance. Includes 2 dozen assorted bagels (5 plain, 4 sesame, 4 asiago, 4 blueberry, 5 cinnamon raisin & 4 chocolate chip) and 4 tubs of assorted cream cheese (2 plain, 1 strawberry & 1 vegetable). Served in a catering nosh box.
- Broadway Breakfast Box$47.99
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and your choice of 6 fresh baked muffins.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$54.99
Fresh sliced fruit bowl of pineapple, cantaloupes, strawberry, and honeydew. Serves 12. Please allow 24 hour notice.