Manhattan Bagel Lansdale 401 South Broad Street
Featured Items
- Dozen Bagels
Please pre order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last minute pickups in store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free.$17.99
- Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$1.89
- Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more.$8.29
Fresh Baked Bagels
Bagels, Boxes, & Spreads
- Half Dozen Bagels
6 fresh water boiled and baked manhattan bagels. served with or without cream cheese tubs.$8.99
- Bagel without Spread
A single bagel with nothing done to it.$1.49
- Bagel with Spread
Fresh baked bagel with cream cheese$3.89